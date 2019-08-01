Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Allows run in 27th save

Chapman recorded the save in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks, giving up one run on one hit and two walks during the ninth inning. He had one strikeout.

Thankfully Chapman entered with a comfortable three-run cushion as he once again struggled to find the zone, delivering only 16 of his 28 pitches for strikes. The veteran left-hander has now allowed nine runs (eight earned) with a 12:11 K:BB in his last nine appearances, while going 4-for-7 in save opportunities.