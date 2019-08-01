Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Allows run in 27th save
Chapman recorded the save in Wednesday's win over the Diamondbacks, giving up one run on one hit and two walks during the ninth inning. He had one strikeout.
Thankfully Chapman entered with a comfortable three-run cushion as he once again struggled to find the zone, delivering only 16 of his 28 pitches for strikes. The veteran left-hander has now allowed nine runs (eight earned) with a 12:11 K:BB in his last nine appearances, while going 4-for-7 in save opportunities.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Deadline roundup: Gennett, Gallen go
Zac Gallen is on the move, and Corey Dickerson could be back to Fantasy relevance. Chris Towers...
-
Trade: D-Backs get haul for Greinke
Just beating the trade deadline, the Astros land Arizona ace Zach Greinke for a package of...
-
Trade reaction: Braves get their closer
The Braves acquire Shane Greene in a bid to fix their long troublesome closer role. Here's...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Sale falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Trade Deadline: Bauer, Puig shakeup
The Indians, Reds and Padres pulled off what figures to be the biggest blockbuster of the trade...
-
Waiver Wire: Salazar, Duvall reborn
Adam Duvall reintroduced himself to Fantasy players with a two-homer game Tuesday, but it's...