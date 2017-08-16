Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Allows two runs while converting 16th save

Chapman allowed two runs on two hits in an inning of work while converting his 16th save of the season Tuesday against the Mets. He struck out one.

Chapman saw Jose Reyes reach on an infield single with one out before Amed Rosario brought the Mets within one with a two-run home run. He rebounded to get the next two men, closing out what become a narrow victory. Chapman has been shaky of late, allowing five runs over his last 3.1 innings to elevate his ERA to 3.89. It seems unlikely the Yankees would make a bullpen switch right away, but there are plenty of experienced options behind the left-hander in a deep bullpen mix.