Chapman (illness) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Chapman is still building up his arm strength after missing all of summer camp due to COVID-19. The southpaw threw a bullpen session Wednesday, and it sounds like he could be cleared to face live hitters next week if everything goes off without a hitch during his BP session this weekend. Zack Britton should continue to close in Chapman's absence.
