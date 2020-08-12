Chapman (illness) will throw another simulated game Friday, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.
A battle with COVID-19 cost Chapman most of summer camp. He's been back with the team for nearly two weeks and is presumably closing in on his return, though the Yankees have yet to announce exactly when they expect that to happen.
