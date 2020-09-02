Chapman is appealing his three-game suspension, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Chapman was issued a three-game suspension Wednesday for throwing above Mike Brosseau's head Tuesday, but he called the punishment "a little harsh." As a result of the appeal, he'll be available out of the Yankees' bullpen until a final decision is made by the league.
More News
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Suspended three games•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Locks down first save•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Earns win Saturday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Charged with loss Friday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Fans two in season debut•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Officially activated•