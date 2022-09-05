Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Chapman (leg) is due to resume throwing off a mound this week, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Chapman was placed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 27 after he developed in an infection in his leg, which stemmed from a tattoo he added to his body a few days prior. The left-handed fireballer was cleared to resume throwing over the weekend and appears to have thus far experienced no setbacks, so he'll take another step forward within a couple days by getting back on the mound. Chapman looks like he has a chance at returning from the IL in the minimum amount of time, but he may have to settle for a setup role out of the bullpen with Clay Holmes having recently returned from the IL to take over as the Yankees' primary closing option.