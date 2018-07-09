Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Available for save Monday
Chapman (knee) will likely be used if a save situation arises Monday in Baltimore, Coley Harvey of ESPN.com reports.
His knee tendinitis is still present, and the plan is for him to attempt to continue to play through the issue for the rest of the season, possibly getting some maintenance days in when possible. Fantasy owners will have to deploy Chapman, given this intel, knowing that he may not get 100 percent of the save chances the rest of the way. David Robertson has emerged as the favorite to close games when Chapman needs a day off.
