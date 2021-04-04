Chapman will be able to make his season debut Sunday against the Blue Jays after completing his two-game suspension.

Chad Green ended up picking up the save in Saturday's 5-3 win, but Chapman should step back into his familiar role as closer now that he's served the suspension he received last September for throwing at the Rays' Mike Brosseau. Chapman only pitched 11.2 innings in the abbreviated 2020 campaign, but he was excellent as usual when he was available, giving up four earned runs on six hits and four walks while striking out 22.