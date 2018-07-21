Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Awful outing against Mets

Chapman allowed three runs on three walks, a hit by pitch and a hit without getting a single out Saturday against the Mets.

Chapman entered a clean top of the ninth and nearly blew the game. 16 of his 19 pitches were balls, including each of his last 11. He was bailed out by Chasen Shreve, who got two straight groundouts (including a double play) to save the game. Chapman has never been known as anything close to a master of control, but Saturday's outing was uncharacteristically poor. For now, it can probably be treated as a fluke and perhaps chalked up to the fact that he hadn't pitched in a week, but another similarly ugly outing would be cause for concern.