Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Bags eighth save
Chapman picked up the save against the Mariners on Thursday, giving up one run on one hit in the ninth inning while closing out the Yankees' 3-1 victory. He struck out one with no walks.
Chapman was staked to a 3-0 lead and gave up a solo home run to Domingo Santana, but was eventually able to lock up his eighth save in nine opportunities. The left-hander is sporting a 2.63 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP to go along with a 19:3 K:BB over 13.2 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Worry about these eight stars?
Concern level Thursday: Which hitters should you have real concern over, and which can you...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy or Sell edition
On the Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast we break down interesting pitching performances from...
-
Waivers: Peacock, Woodruff stand out
So after all the worry, Chris Sale is just fine, plus three pitchers and a slugger to add,...
-
Prospects: Alvarez getting close?
Yordan Alvarez may be entering the Astros' plans. Should Zac Gallen be entering yours? Scott...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, evaluator
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
They Might Be Aces 2.0
Heath Cummings looks at five more starting pitchers who are looking more and more like ace...