Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Bags eighth save

Chapman picked up the save against the Mariners on Thursday, giving up one run on one hit in the ninth inning while closing out the Yankees' 3-1 victory. He struck out one with no walks.

Chapman was staked to a 3-0 lead and gave up a solo home run to Domingo Santana, but was eventually able to lock up his eighth save in nine opportunities. The left-hander is sporting a 2.63 ERA and a 1.02 WHIP to go along with a 19:3 K:BB over 13.2 innings.