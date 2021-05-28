Chapman has been unavailable the last two days due to illness, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Manager Aaron Boone was hopeful that Chapman would be able to return Friday. He also noted that Chapman has tested negative for COVID-19, but that he may not fly with the team to Detroit out of precaution. Chad Green picked up a save in Chapman's place Thursday.
