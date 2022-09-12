Chapman (leg) struck out three batters and walked one in a scoreless inning for Double-A Somerset on Sunday.

Chapman made his first rehab appearance since landing on the injured list with a leg infection at the end of August. The veteran reliever entered in the fourth inning and struck out the side while issuing one walk, and he threw 10 of 16 pitches for strikes. Chapman could return to the Yankees by the end of this week, but he's unlikely to usurp Clay Holmes for the closer role.