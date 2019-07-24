Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Blows another save

Chapman suffered his fifth blown save of the season but was the pitcher of record in Tuesday's 14-12 win over the Twins in 10 innings. He was charged with one run on three walks during his lone inning of relief.

Chapman entered the contest in the bottom of the ninth with the Yankees holding a 12-11 lead and put himself in an immediate hole by walking the first three batters he faced. While he was able to bounce back with three consecutive outs to limit the damage, the tying run ultimately came around to score on a sacrifice fly. The New York offense bailed Chapman out in the top of the 10th to allow him to scoop up the win, but the hard-throwing righty's form has nonetheless been somewhat unsettling lately. Chapman has blown three of his last five save chances, giving up six runs and walking seven in 5.2 innings during that stretch.