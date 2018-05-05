Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Blows first save but collects win Friday

Chapman (1-0) blew his first save of the season but recorded the win in Friday's 7-6 victory over Cleveland, allowing one run on one hit and striking out three in an inning of work.

Yan Gomes came around to score after a leadoff single in the top of the ninth inning following a HBP and two wild pitches from Chapman, but the closer was credited with the win after Miguel Andujar's walkoff hit in the bottom of the frame. Despite Friday's bout of wildness, Chapman still has an outstanding 30:5 K:BB in 15 innings to support his 1.80 ERA.