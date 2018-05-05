Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Blows first save but collects win Friday
Chapman (1-0) blew his first save of the season but recorded the win in Friday's 7-6 victory over Cleveland, allowing one run on one hit and striking out three in an inning of work.
Yan Gomes came around to score after a leadoff single in the top of the ninth inning following a HBP and two wild pitches from Chapman, but the closer was credited with the win after Miguel Andujar's walkoff hit in the bottom of the frame. Despite Friday's bout of wildness, Chapman still has an outstanding 30:5 K:BB in 15 innings to support his 1.80 ERA.
More News
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Picks up save No. 7•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Gets fifth save of season•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches fourth save Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Records third save•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Excels in non-save situation•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches first save of season Friday•
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 7
Albert Pujols is making history, but he hasn't made waves in Fantasy Baseball for quite some...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
A lighter schedule makes for fewer two-start options in Fantasy Week 7 (May 7-13), but Scott...
-
Prospects Report: Buehler here to stay?
Walker Buehler is technically in the minors right now, but with the Hyun-Jin Ryu injury, it's...
-
Waivers: Soler and Minor still adds
We've written a lot about Mike Minor and Jorge Soler, but Heath Cummings says they're still...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jacob deGrom and Johnny Cueto are both looking at questionable diagnoses and vague timetables....
-
Bullpen Report: A Hader-Jeffress split
Nearly one-third of the league is experiencing closer turmoil right now. Our Scott White attempts...