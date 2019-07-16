Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Blows fourth save

Chapman (2-2) took the loss Monday as the Yankees fell 5-4 to the Rays, striking out two but giving up three hits -- including a three-run home run by Travis d'Arnaud -- in an inning of relief.

While it was Chapman's fourth blown save of the year against 25 saves, this was actually the first time all season the Yankees had lost a game they were winning after eight innings. The veteran closer now sports a 2.45 ERA and 53:12 K:BB through 36.2 IP.