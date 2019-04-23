Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Blows save against Angels
Chapman blew the save against the Angels on Monday, giving up one earned run on two hits over his one inning of work as the Yankees eventually won 4-3 in 14 innings. He recorded one strikeout and walked none.
It was the first blown save of the season for Chapman, who couldn't preserve a 3-2 lead as he allowed the Angels to level the marathon contest in the 12th inning. It was an uncharacteristically shaky showing for the flame-throwing 31-year-old, but he still has a 3.00 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP to go along with a 12:1 K:BB in his nine appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball pitching rankings, Wk 5
William Dubiel is a 15-year Fantasy baseball veteran
-
FBT Podcast: Stop doubting them?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew takes on three April stars we should stop doubting,...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Waivers: Injury replacements
If you made it through a weekend filled with injuries unscathed, consider yourself lucky. If...
-
Week 5 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 5 doesn't offer many high-end two-start pitchers, which is excellent news for those seeking...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
Vladimir Guerrero may or may not be of any use in Week 5, but Scott White offers 10 widely...