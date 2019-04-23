Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Blows save against Angels

Chapman blew the save against the Angels on Monday, giving up one earned run on two hits over his one inning of work as the Yankees eventually won 4-3 in 14 innings. He recorded one strikeout and walked none.

It was the first blown save of the season for Chapman, who couldn't preserve a 3-2 lead as he allowed the Angels to level the marathon contest in the 12th inning. It was an uncharacteristically shaky showing for the flame-throwing 31-year-old, but he still has a 3.00 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP to go along with a 12:1 K:BB in his nine appearances.