Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Blows save, but given win

Chapman (1-1) gave up one run (no earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out one through one inning, but he ended up taking the win over the Indians on Sunday.

Chapman entered the game with a one-run lead and put a runner in scoring position after committing a throwing error on a pickoff attempt. That run came around to score to give the left-hander his second blown save. The Yankees came through with the go-ahead in the 10th inning, though, to give Chapman his first win of the season. This outing looks more like the exception than the rule for Chapman; he hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 12 outings. He boasts a 1.40 ERA with 18 saves through 27 appearances.