Chapman allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out two across one inning to blow the save Thursday against the Mets.

Chapman entered the game in the ninth inning, tasked with holding a one-run lead. However, he allowed a solo home run to J.D. Davis to knot the game at seven. It was Chapman's first earned run in two outings, through he has now been charged with a run in three of his five appearances this season.