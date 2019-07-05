Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Blows save, gets win against Rays

Chapman (2-1) blew the save but picked up the win against the Rays on Thursday, giving up two earned runs on three hits over one inning as the Yankees' eventually prevailed 8-4 in 10 innings. He struck out two and walked two.

The normally dominant left-hander melted down in this contest, coughing up a two-run lead for his third blown save before the Yankees rallied in the bottom of the tenth and got him his second win of the season. It was a forgettable outing, but Chapman has remained one of the best closers in baseball during the first half of 2019, as he's still sporting an excellent 1.85 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and 23 saves through 34 innings.