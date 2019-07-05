Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Blows save, gets win against Rays
Chapman (2-1) blew the save but picked up the win against the Rays on Thursday, giving up two earned runs on three hits over one inning as the Yankees' eventually prevailed 8-4 in 10 innings. He struck out two and walked two.
The normally dominant left-hander melted down in this contest, coughing up a two-run lead for his third blown save before the Yankees rallied in the bottom of the tenth and got him his second win of the season. It was a forgettable outing, but Chapman has remained one of the best closers in baseball during the first half of 2019, as he's still sporting an excellent 1.85 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP and 23 saves through 34 innings.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
Between promotions, injuries, risers and fallers, the prospect landscape has changed a bit...
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart & rankings
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Wednesday Waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings catches you up on Tuesday night's action and tells you who to consider addi...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Those who play in dynasty leagues are used to having a steadier hand, well aware of the long-term...
-
Barometer risers and fallers
Who's Fantasy stock is rising or falling most dramatically? Ryan Rufe breaks it down, starting...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Much has happened in the first half of 2019. Scott White pauses to reflect on what it might...