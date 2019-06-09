Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Blows save in win
Chapman (1-1) gave up one run (no earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out one through one inning to take the win over the Indians on Sunday.
Chapman entered the game with a one run lead and allowed a runner in scoring position after committing a throwing error on a pickoff attempt. That run came around to score to give the left-hander his second blown save, but the Yankees came through in the 10th inning to give Chapman his first win of the season. This outing looks more like the exception than the rule for Chapman as he hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 12 outings. He has a 1.40 ERA with 18 saves through 27 appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Alvarez the one we've been waiting for
He's here, and he's perfect. Scott White shares in the joy of the most anticipated prospect...
-
Week 12 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade chart
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
Week 12 is shaping up to be an excellent time for two-start sleepers, according to Scott White,...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 12
Our Scott White was forced to dive a little deeper for his sleeper hitters in Week 12, but...
-
Waivers: Keuchel signs, aces struggle
The Dallas Keuchel deal dominated headlines on a day when Max Kepler hit three home runs and...