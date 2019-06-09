Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Blows save in win

Chapman (1-1) gave up one run (no earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out one through one inning to take the win over the Indians on Sunday.

Chapman entered the game with a one run lead and allowed a runner in scoring position after committing a throwing error on a pickoff attempt. That run came around to score to give the left-hander his second blown save, but the Yankees came through in the 10th inning to give Chapman his first win of the season. This outing looks more like the exception than the rule for Chapman as he hasn't allowed an earned run in his last 12 outings. He has a 1.40 ERA with 18 saves through 27 appearances.