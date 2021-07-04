Chapman (5-3) blew a save and took the loss in Game 1 of Sunday's doubleheader against the Mets. He was charged with three runs on one hit and one walk while failing to record an out.

Chapman served up a solo shot to Pete Alonso to tie the game before hitting Michael Conforto with a pitch and walking Jeff McNeil. Both of those Mets came around to score after Lucas Luetge entered the game. In his last three appearances, Chapman has allowed nine earned runs in just 1.1 innings, shooting his ERA up to 4.71 on the year. He's blown four of his last nine save opportunities dating back to May 23.