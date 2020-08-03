Chapman (illness) threw Monday and will throw a bullpen session within the next two days, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Chapman missed most of camp after testing positive for COVID-19. Previous reports suggested that he'd throw a bullpen session Monday, but he's evidently a day or two behind that timetable. Zack Britton will remain the temporary closer until Chapman is activated from the injured list.
More News
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Throwing bullpen Monday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Clear to rejoin Yankees•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Produces first negative test•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Yet to test negative•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Deemed doubtful for opener•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Tests positive for COVID-19•