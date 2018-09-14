Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Bullpen on tap Saturday
Chapman (knee) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Marc Carig of The Athletic reports.
Chapman threw a successful side session Wednesday for his first work off a mound, so he appears to be progressing quite well. Manager Aaron Boone indicated Tuesday that the veteran left-hander could rejoin the Yankees sometime next week, so the results of Saturday's throwing session loom large.
