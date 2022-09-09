Chapman is set to throw a bullpen session Friday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Chapman has been out of action since Aug. 27 when his leg became infected after getting a tattoo. He's yet to face any major setbacks in his rehab process and could very well come off the injured list within a few days.
