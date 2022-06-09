Chapman (Achilles) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Saturday, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran left-hander is pain-free and has been playing catch since landing on the injured list with Achilles tendinitis May 24, but Saturday's bullpen will be his first time back on the mound. Chapman will likely require a few bullpen sessions before being considered for activation, but he could be back within the next couple weeks if all goes well.
