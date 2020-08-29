Chapman (0-1) allowed two runs on one hit and one walk while failing to record an out as he was charged with the loss in Game 2 of Friday's doubleheader against the Mets.

Chapman took the mound for the first time since Aug. 17, but he allowed a walkoff home run, resulting in a loss and blown save. The southpaw missed the start of the season after testing positive for COVID-19, but he should still have a relatively firm hold on the closer's role for the Yankees.