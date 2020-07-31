Chapman (illness) cleared the league's COVID-19 protocols and can rejoin the Yankees, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran southpaw joined the Yankees early in summer camp but was placed on the COVID-19 injured list July 11 after testing positive and showing mild symptoms. Chapman should head to the team's alternate training site to begin participating in workouts, though he figures to require some time before reaching game readiness. Zack Britton has two early-season saves and should continue operating as the fill-in closer until Chapman is ready for game action.
More News
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Produces first negative test•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Yet to test negative•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Deemed doubtful for opener•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Joins team Sunday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Staying in shape despite shutdown•