Chapman (Achilles) will report to Double-A Somerset this weekend for a rehab assignment, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
The veteran left-hander was scheduled to throw live batting practice Tuesday, and it was apparently the final hurdle before being cleared for a minor-league rehab assignment. Chapman should only require a couple games in the minors to get back up to speed, so he could rejoin the Yankees' active roster early next week.
