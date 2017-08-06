Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Closes out Tribe for 14th save
Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth inning to collect his 14th save of the season during Saturday's win over Cleveland.
The lefty has converted six consecutive save opportunities while allowing just a single run on five hits through his past nine appearances, and he's also collected two wins during that stretch. Chapman's recent numbers reinforce his status as an elite fantasy asset, and everything is in place for him to continue providing high-end fantasy production.
