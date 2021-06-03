Chapman walked two and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Wednesday against the Rays.
Chapman was called upon to maintain a one-run lead. He walked the first two batters he faced, but then retired three in a row to record his 12th save. Chapman is extremely secure in his role as closer and has also delivered excellent results as he's allowed only one earned run across 22 innings while striking out 42.
