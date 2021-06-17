Chapman gave up two hits and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 14th save of the season in a 3-2 win over the Blue Jays.

Vladimir Guerrero and Teoscar Hernandez led off the ninth with back-to-back hits, but Chapman buckled down and escaped the jam with a little help from the umpires. The veteran closer sports his typically dominant numbers with a 1.78 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 45:11 K:BB through 25.1 innings on the year.