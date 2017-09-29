Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Collects 21st save
Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts to record his 21st save of the season during Friday's win over Toronto.
After Dellin Betances allowed a hit and walk to start the ninth inning, manager Joe Girardi called upon Chapman to finish off the Blue Jays. Chapman has now thrown 11 scoreless innings over his past 10 outings while converting five saves and striking out 16 batters during that stretch. He is entering the postseason in prime form.
More News
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Pitches scoreless frame for 20th save•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Converts five-out save versus Twins•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Picks up four-out save•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Earns save Saturday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Could regain closer's role•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Out as closer•
-
Waivers: Hot-hand play or Bryce Harper?
Is Bryce Harper a better bet than a waiver claim like Justin Bour or Jacoby Ellsbury? Scott...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 26
The end of the regular season makes for some curious pitching choices, which of course only...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 26
Final week of the season means things aren't going to go as planned, and that's certainly the...
-
Waivers: Not Hunter Renfroe? Then who?
Is Hunter Renfroe's three-homer game reason enough to add him? Scott White says now may not...
-
Waivers: Why bother with Beltre?
Scott White assesses Adrian Beltre's unexpected return from a "season-ending" hamstring injury...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 25
The Twins have terrific matchups in Fantasy Week 25 (Sept. 18-25), as do the Athletics and...