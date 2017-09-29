Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Collects 21st save

Chapman pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts to record his 21st save of the season during Friday's win over Toronto.

After Dellin Betances allowed a hit and walk to start the ninth inning, manager Joe Girardi called upon Chapman to finish off the Blue Jays. Chapman has now thrown 11 scoreless innings over his past 10 outings while converting five saves and striking out 16 batters during that stretch. He is entering the postseason in prime form.