The Yankees activated Chapman (achilles) off the 15-day injured list Friday.
As expected, Chapman returns to the bullpen for the start of this weekend's series in Cleveland. Soon enough, the lefty figures to be pitching in late-game, high-leverage situations for the first-place Yankees.
