Chapman allowed three runs on two hits and one walk while retiring only one batter (via strikeout) Friday versus Baltimore.

Chapman was brought in at a relatively stress-free point with the Yankees up 7-3 in the seventh inning. However, the veteran reliever allowed the Orioles to get right back into the contest, surrendering a single and a walk before serving up a three-run homer to Anthony Santander. Since returning to big-league action July 1, Chapman has given up at least one run in four of eight appearances and has posted an ugly 9.95 ERA and 1.74 WHIP over 6.1 innings. The strikeouts are still there -- he's fanned nine batters over that span -- but he's also issued seven walks and given up two home runs. Clay Holmes picked up his 17th save Friday and may have the full-time closer role locked up, but the Yankees would love to see Chapman figure things out given the loss of top setup man Michael King to a likely season-ending elbow fracture.