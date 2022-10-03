Chapman (3-4) took the loss against Baltimore on Sunday, allowing two runs on one hit and three walks in one-third of an inning. The only out he recorded was by strikeout.

Chapman entered with the scored tied 1-1 in the seventh inning and allowed a leadoff single. He then issued two walks to load the bases before striking out Ryan Mountcastle. The veteran reliever couldn't follow up on that successful out, however, as he next walked Gunnar Henderson to allow the go-ahead run to cross the plate. Altogether, Chapman tossed just 12 of 26 pitches for strikes, and this was the fourth time in his past eight outings that he's walked multiple batters. He's posted an awful 7.1 BB/9 over 35.1 innings on the season, and Bryan Hoch of MLB.com suggests that Chapman is in danger of missing out on the Yankees' postseason roster.