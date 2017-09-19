Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Converts five-out save versus Twins

Chapman pitched 1.2 perfect innings with two strikeouts to earn his 19th save of the season Monday against the Twins.

Chapman came on with the bases load and a one-run lead in the eighth inning, retiring the next two men to escape the jam. He retired the side in order in the ninth to close out what was a precious win for the Yanks. Chapman seems to have regained his form after being briefly removed from the closer's role and has now pitched seven consecutive scoreless outings with a 12:2 K:BB during that span.