Chapman appears to be the top candidate to step in as the Yankees' primary closer after manager Aaron Boone suggested following Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Rays that Clay Holmes (back) will likely go on the injured list, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

Though Chapman hasn't received any save opportunities since returning July 1 from an IL stint of his own due to Achilles tendinitis, he's started to resemble the dominant end gamer he's been throughout most of his career, especially in his more recent appearances. Dating back to July 26, Chapman has turned in nine straight scoreless outings while delivering an 0.43 WHIP and 10:1 K:BB in 9.1 innings over that stretch. Despite not having held the closer's role since landing on the IL in late May, Chapman is likely still rostered in the majority of fantasy leagues, but Holmes' impending absence means that the 34-year-old lefty should be scooped up immediately if he happens to be sitting on the waiver wire anywhere.