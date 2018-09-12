Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Could return next week

Manager Aaron Boone said Tuesday that Chapman (knee) could rejoin the Yankees "sometime next week," Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Chapman threw a side session with no issues Wednesday and is headed back to New York to receive treatment. The flamethrower is expected to throw another side session -- or possibly a simulated game -- in the coming days, and if all goes well he could be cleared to rejoin the Yankees thereafter. Chapman has been out since Aug. 22 with left knee tendinitis.