Chapman (COVID-19) could join the active roster as soon as Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Chapman unofficially threw 25 pitches in a simulated game Friday and topped out at 98 mph, per Conor Foley of the Scranton Times-Tribune. The sim game was the second this week for the veteran closer, who has yet to pitch in a regular-season game in 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19 during summer camp. Despite Zack Britton's success in the closer role, Chapman is expected to slide back into ninth-inning duties immediately upon his return.