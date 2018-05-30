Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Credited with win Tuesday
Chapman (2-0) pitched a scoreless 10th inning Tuesday against the Astros en route to his second win of the season.
Brett Gardner hit a game-tying two-run home run off of Chris Devenski in the ninth inning to send the game to extras. Chapman then pitched a scoreless inning with a walk and a strikeout before Gleyber Torres laced a walk-off single to end things. Chapman has not allowed a run in his last seven relief appearances and currently owns a shiny 1.21 ERA.
