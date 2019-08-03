Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Cruises to 28th save

Chapman picked up the save after striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning Friday against Boston.

Chapman entered the game in the top of the ninth with a two-run lead, and he promptly retired the side in order to secure a 4-2 victory. The 31-year-old flame thrower sits with a 2.74 ERA and 1.22 WHIP with 60 punchouts through 42.2 innings this year.