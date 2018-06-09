Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Dealing with potential injury
Chapman had his left knee wrapped and was walking gingerly following Friday's victory over the Mets, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.
Chapman was examined in the ninth inning after he was seen limping, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports, but he was able to remain in the game. It's doesn't appear like he'll miss any time, despite stating that he's been dealing with left knee tendinitis for the last three weeks: he plans to keep pitching through the injury, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
More News
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches 15th save Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Records one-out save versus Tigers•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Nails down 13th save•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Credited with win Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches 11th save•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Nails down 10th save•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 12
In a season with more off days, streaming two-start pitchers is becoming a harder strategy...
-
Injury reaction: Ohtani hits the DL
With Shohei Ohtani hitting the DL, Chris Towers looks for replacements and considers the talented...
-
Podcast: Pick up Pederson?
Getting you ready for the upcoming scoring period with a look at two-start pitchers and the...
-
Six part-timers worth the time
Our Scott White is careful not to rely on part-timers in Fantasy, but he might make an exception...
-
'Pen report: Making sense of the ninth
Mark Melancon is back from the DL, and Zach Britton will soon follow. But are they automatics...
-
Waivers: Recent hot streaks for real?
Are recent surges from Mike Leake and Joc Pederson for real? Heath Cummings looks at that and...