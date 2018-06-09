Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Dealing with potential injury

Chapman had his left knee wrapped and was walking gingerly following Friday's victory over the Mets, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

Chapman was examined in the ninth inning after he was seen limping, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports, but he was able to remain in the game. It's doesn't appear like he'll miss any time, despite stating that he's been dealing with left knee tendinitis for the last three weeks: he plans to keep pitching through the injury, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.