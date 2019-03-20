Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Dominant in Spring Training

Chapman has yielded just three hits and one earned run in his six Grapefruit League appearances this spring, with seven strikeouts and just one walk over his 5.1 innings.

The lefty flamethrower said earlier this spring that he feels fully recovered from the knee pain that bothered him last season, and he's looked healthy and locked in this spring. Chapman is one of the better closers in baseball when he's healthy and on his game, and he figures to be a steady source of saves once again at the back end of a loaded Yankees bullpen.