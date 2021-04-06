Chapman walked one batter in a scoreless ninth inning during Monday's 7-0 win over Baltimore. He struck out three batters.
After serving a two-game suspension to start the year, Chapman looked impressive in his 2021 debut. He threw 13-of-19 pitches for strikes and made fairly quick work of the heart of Baltimore's lineup. Of course, he'll usually only work in save situations moving forward.
