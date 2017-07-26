Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Earns 12th save of season Tuesday
Chapman recorded a 1-2-3 inning to earn his 12th save of the season Tuesday against the Reds.
Chapman didn't record a strikeout in this one, but he needed just eight pitches to retire the side for his first clean inning since Jul. 8. His 3.38 ERA and 1.43 ERA this season are below expectations for a player of his stature, but he has converted four consecutive save opportunities and should have every opportunity to work himself into form as the Yankees scrap for playoff positioning during the season's second half.
