Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Earns 15th save despite three walks Friday
Chapman allowed one run on three walks over one inning to earn his 15th save Friday against the Red Sox.
Chapman had terrible control issues, but since he was protecting a two-run lead, he was able to convert the save despite allowing a run. This was the first run he's allowed since July 20, and he's brought his ERA down to 3.06. Despite three blown saves and a 1.30 ERA, as long as he keeps getting the ball in the ninth inning, he'll continue to be a strong fantasy option.
