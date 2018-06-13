Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Earns 18th save with scoreless outing
Chapman struck out a pair in a clean inning of work to earn his 18th save of the season Tuesday against the Nationals.
Chapman needed just 12 pitches to retire the side in order, striking out the first two men he faced before getting a groundball out to end the game. He's been in exceptional form of late, throwing a scoreless outing with a save in six straight and posting a 9:2 K:BB during that span.
