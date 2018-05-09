Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Earns eighth save
Chapman earned his eighth save of the season with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning against the Red Sox on Tuesday.
Chapman did hit Jackie Bradley with a 103 mph fastball with two down in the inning, but quickly retired Christian Vazquez to end the game. The 30-year-old has blown one save on the season and has racked up 31 strikeouts and five walks over 16 innings.
More News
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Blows first save but collects win Friday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Picks up save No. 7•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Gets fifth save of season•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Notches fourth save Wednesday•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Records third save•
-
Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Excels in non-save situation•
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...
-
Five surprising old guys -- can it last?
Players like Kevin Pillar and Jed Lowrie have a long history of Fantasy mediocrity, but they're...
-
Prioritizing these 16 SP pickups
Feel like your roster is being overrun by upside-y pitchers who emerged on the waiver wire?...