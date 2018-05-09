Yankees' Aroldis Chapman: Earns eighth save

Chapman earned his eighth save of the season with one strikeout in a scoreless ninth inning against the Red Sox on Tuesday.

Chapman did hit Jackie Bradley with a 103 mph fastball with two down in the inning, but quickly retired Christian Vazquez to end the game. The 30-year-old has blown one save on the season and has racked up 31 strikeouts and five walks over 16 innings.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories