Chapman allowed no hits and two walks in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save against the Athletics on Sunday.

Chapman revealed after Sunday's game that he recently broke the fingernail on his middle finger, and it hasn't yet fully healed, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports. The issue has mostly impacted the release on his fastball, but he's been able to pitch on each of the last two days, and he's earned a pair of saves in those appearances. The southpaw has posted a 1.98 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 16 saves in 27.1 innings this season.