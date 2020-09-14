Chapman fired one scoreless inning Sunday as he earned the save against the Orioles. He allowed no baserunners while striking out two.

Although he was pitching on a second consecutive day, Chapman remained effective with another scoreless outing. The hard-throwing southpaw now carries a 4.50 ERA over eight innings during his abbreviated 2020 season. Chapman's appeal of a three-game suspension that he received earlier this month is expected to be heard Monday, so it's possible that he could see limited work over the coming week.